SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions.
On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
The adult male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle getting pinned underneath it. When medical assistance arrived, the driver was dead on scene.
The passenger of the vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt. He was treated for minor injuries and released from the scene.
Reckless driving, speed, and failure to wear seat belts are all believed to be factors in the deadly crash. At this time impairment is a possible factor but will be later determined as the investigation continues.
Deputies on ground told NonStop Local crews that drugs were found in the vehicle.
Government Way is now open to traffic, but Investigators are still in the area. Please continue to use caution in the area.
Last Updated: Nov. 22 at 11:45 a.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene of a crash near N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd.
Right now, Government Way is closed. SPD is asking you to use an alternative route.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Officer will release the name of the decedent, along with cause and manner of death, when appropriate.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SPD is on scene of a traffic collision at N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd in Northwest Spokane. Government Way is currently closed, please use alternative route. pic.twitter.com/FeJEXSJ3GU— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) November 22, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.