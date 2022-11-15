BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police ISP is investigating a rollover crash that's killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
According to ISP, the car was traveling on US 95 when they went off the roadway, overcorrected and then flipped. The car had a 35-year-old female who was life flighted to Kootenai Health and a 33-year-old male who died on scene.
ISP has evidence showing drugs and alcohol may have been involved in the crash.
Right now, the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.