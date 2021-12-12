SPOKANE, Wash. - On Dec. 12 just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on N. Nevada and E. Providence.
Two cars were involved, with one of them rolling over and into the fence of Longfellow Elementary. An extrication unit was called to the scene. Four people were injured, with at least one person trapped in the rolled vehicle. The area was blocked off while crews worked.
There is no information at this time on the status of those involved. The road remains blocked, so anyone traveling that way should use an alternative route.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.