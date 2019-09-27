Update: Washington State Patrol says one lane has opened after a semi trailer rollover crash Friday morning.
Previous coverage: A semi-truck lost one of its trailers Friday morning, resulting in one rolling over on eastbound I-90.
According to Washington State Patrol, a semi was towing dual trailers and lost the rear one, with the trailer rolling to its side. The trailer is blocking one lane and part of another.
No injuries have been reported.
The rollover crash is located about five miles east of Sprague on eastbound I-90 at milepost 240. The shoulder and right two lanes are currently blocked.
An estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time, but an alternate route is available.
