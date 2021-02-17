SCAM ALERT: Texting scam targets unemployment claims

Romance scammers are trying to sweep people off their feet and the Better Business Bureau has a few tips to keep your money safe. 

According to the BBB, scammers are using dating apps to target people for a new cryptocurrency scam. 

After matching and talking with the victim over the dating app, the scammer quickly moves the conversation to a text platform, such as WhatsApp or WeChat.

Once on the texting platform, the scammer talks about a family member who is a successful cryptocurrency investor. The scammer convinces the victim to invest through their family members. 

One victim telling the BBB that a woman on Tinder persuaded him to invest on a fake trading platform. The victim never recovered their money. 

The BBB has four tips to keep your money safe from online dating scammers: 

  • Never send money or personal information to someone you've never met in person 
  • Keep the communication on the dating app
  • Ask matches specific questions about details they have previously given
  • Research the dating profile to see if photos are stolen and/or fake

