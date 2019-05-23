Romanian UFO sighting a decade in the making

It's taken ten years, but a UFO sighting long in the making was finally possible in the skies over Romania.
After a decade of development, a prototype of a Romanian flying saucer-like aircraft took its first test flight on Thursday
Named ADIFO - or 'All-Directional Flying Object' - the prototype can change its direction and angle in mid-air with great agility and can even fly upside down, according to its engineers.
Research for ADIFO was completed over several decades by Dr. Iosif Taposu, an aerodynamics researcher, who created what he calls "The Dolphin Profile" for an aircraft with a curved, circular body.
He first performed the maneuvers on a wooden model in 2007. However, due to a lack of funding that stalled his project, he donated the model to Bucharest Polytechnic University in 2013.
After several more years of work, an air-worthy prototype was finalized in 2017.
The prototype, which uses a combination of motors to push it forward and rotors to rise into the air, won a prize at an annual Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva in 2018.
The team behind ADIFO says the concept could be applied to both manned and unmanned aircraft, and they are hoping to test out full-sized models in the future.