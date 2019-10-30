Ron Fairly, a former Spokane Indian, Major League Baseball player and longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster has passed away. He was 81.
“Ron was a key voice in our history,” said Mariners President & CEO Kevin Mather. “He joined our team at the start of an important era of Seattle baseball, beginning the same year as Lou Piniella and bringing over a decade of exciting baseball to our fans on TV and radio. Our thoughts are with his three sons: Mike, Steve and Patrick; and his grandchildren.”
Fairly spent nearly 50 years in baseball as a player and broadcaster. He spent over a decade with the Dodgers organization, playing in 147 games for the Triple-A affiliate Indians back in 1960.
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Spokane Indians player and longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Ron Fairly," The Spokane Indians said in a post. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends in this difficult time."
Fairly was a full-time member of the Mariners broadcast team in from 1993-2006, and made some TV and radio appearances after retiring in 2006.
“Ron was not only a great broadcaster, he was a great friend,” said Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs. “He loved the game of baseball and everyone in it, and it showed. He was one of the best storytellers I’ve ever been around.
Fairly spent 21 seasons in the MLB, and was a two-time All-Star and won three championships with the Dodgers. His 215 home runs are the most in MLB history by a player without a single 20-homer season, and he is one of less than a dozen players to appear in over 1,000 games in the infield and in over 1,000 games in the outfield.
Fairly also spent time in his broadcasting career with the Anaheim Angels and San Francisco Giants.
