Spokane’s new Ronald McDonald House addition is starting to take shape, and crews are in a race against the clock to finish construction.
Management says construction on the $14.6 million project started in October 2018. It will add 34 rooms for families to stay in and increase the current room total from 22 to 56. Staff say it will turn the current room waiting list into a memory for years to come.
Executive director Mike Forness says the original plan was to expand in 2022. The organization then received a $5.6 million donation from AbbVee Pharmaceuticals in May 2018. It came with a condition: open the new building by the beginning of next year.
“The heat is on and I’ll tell you people have been coming through,” Forness said. “Bouten Construction has done a great job you know working through all the issues on a fast track project and we’re making it happen.”
He says the organization needs to raise more money for annual operations because of expansions, and the current campaign goal is $17.6 million. They are opening an additional facility on the Kootenai Health campus in Coeur d’Alene.
Construction on the Spokane facility is expected to finish in January 2020. It will open to families in February.