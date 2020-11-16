WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A Rosalia man is behind bars after reportedly threatening to burn down a church.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Community Baptist Church after a man was making threats.
The Sheriff's Office said a witness said they watched the subject pour gasoline out of a fuel container onto a door and porch connected to the building.
Deputies located the individual at the church attempting to force entry into one of the exterior doors.
The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Samuel Owens. He was taken into custody without incident.
