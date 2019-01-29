A student from Rosalia spent the past week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia.

Sixteen-year-old Christina Ward, 10th-grader at Rosalia Elementary and High School, served as a page for Sen. Mark Schoesler, a Republican representative of the 9th Legislative District. Ward was one of nine students serving during the second week of the 2019 legislative session.

“Christina did a great job paging,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “I’m glad she took advantage of this opportunity and I encourage her to keep learning about the legislative process.”

According to the Washington State Legislature, the Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Others interested in serving as a page are encouraged by Ward to apply.

“It’s very rewarding, just wear comfortable shoes and be ready for hard work,” Ward said.

Students must be between 14-16 years of age to participate in the program. For more info on the Senate Page program, visit http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/ .