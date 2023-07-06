SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rosamond Avenue Bridge will be getting a much-needed repair starting on July 10. The bridge which crosses over I-90, just west of the US-195 interchange in Spokane, will be fully closed to travelers.
For the first time in 42 years contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be removing and replacing the deteriorating concrete on the bridge deck. They will be preserving the integrity of the structure and providing a smoother ride for travelers.
Approximately one and a half inches of the existing concrete overlay will be removed along with two inches of concrete below the top mat of deck reinforcing.
Crews will apply three and a half inches of new deck concrete and reseal all the joints.
Detours will be signed and marked using the Lindeke Street bridge to the east. Drivers traveling on I-90 can anticipate minor impacts during bridge work.
The bridge is aiming to open after Labor Day on Sept. 4. Throughout the duration of the project, the bridge will be completely closed to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Before heading out the door be sure to check the highway conditions on the WSDOT travel alerts page. For more information on the bridge project, you can look at the project overview page HERE.