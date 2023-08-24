SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rosamond Bridge over I-90 in west Spokane has reopened after a month of construction.

The bridge was closed last month for deck rehabilitation, the second closure it's seen in the last two years.

Originally built in 1962, a concrete overlay was applied in 1981. A bridge inspection in 2021 showed cracked and loosened concrete on the deck, creating driving hazards. The bridge condition was deemed 'poor,' and the bridge closed.

The Rosamond Bridge connects two halves of a neighborhood bisected by I-90 when it was constructed, and its closure greatly impacted residents in the area. However, there was not enough funding at the time to repair the bridge at the time.

After a year of closure, engineers determined the bridge did not pose immediate risk for drivers crossing on the bridge or vehicle passing beneath it, and it reopened in Oct. 2022.

The project was given funding for repairs, and the monthlong closure this year allowed crews to remove the compromised overlay, add a new layer of performance layer concrete, as well as repair and reseal the bridge joints.