SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane-based grocery chain Rosauers is introducing new safety technology to its stores aimed at safeguarding the health of employees and customers.
On Nov. 23, Rosauers starting deploying Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in all Spokane locations. An AED is used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The device is easy to use and can analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver electrical shock to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm, if needed.
“Time is of the essence for emergencies like cardiac arrest. By providing stores direct access to these devices, if a critical situation occurs, quick action can be taken, until first responders can arrive," Rosauers President and CEO Jeff Philipps said.
The City of Spokane Fire Department acknowledged the important role public access defibrillator programs play in potentially saving lives.
“Early defibrillation saves lives in sudden cardiac arrest,” Captain Mike Dawson, Medical Services Officer with the Spokane Fire Department said.
Rosauers will be participating in a nation-wide program called PulsePoint Response, which encourages CPR trained people to help respond faster by identifying AED devices closest to occurring cardiac events. PulsePoint Response also notifies verified first responders in the area.
11 total AEDs will be initially put in eight Rosauers locations in Spokane and Suncrest, Washington, Bozeman, Montana and the corporate office.
