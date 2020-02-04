For some people, Valentine's Day means being showered with flowers and love. But for other women, it means you get to watch others get spoiled all day long. That's where "Rose Rush" comes in.
Rose Rush is a 9-year long tradition where single ladies get all the attention from a group of young men with big hearts here in Spokane. Seth Stewart is the brains behind Rose Rush; him and a few friends spend Valentine's Day passing out free roses to widows, military wives or single women. Friends of these women reach out to Rose Rush in advance, telling him where to find the ladies the day of and why they deserve a rose.
Last year, Rose Rush had around 400 roses to deliver, and this year they're expecting even more. The men get nothing out of this, except the pure joy of watching women feel special and loved by their friends. The men told KHQ that some women break down and cry when they get a rose, whether they've recently lost a loved one, or have just never gotten a rose on Valentines Day before.
If you'd like to nominate a single lady in your life, message Rose Rush on Facebook by February 12th.
