Valentine's Day is about showing the person you love you're thinking about them, but for some women, this day can feel lonely. That's where "Rose Rush" steps in. Rose Rush is a 10-year long tradition where single ladies get all the attention from a group of young men with big hearts here in Spokane.
Seth Stewart says he started Rose Rush ten years ago by handing out roses to some of his friends who were single. Since then, thousands of roses have gone out to women across Spokane. Every Valentine's Day, Seth and a few friends spend the day passing out free roses to widows, military wives or single women. Friends of these women reach out to Rose Rush in advance, telling him where to find the ladies the day of and why they deserve a rose.
Last year, Rose Rush had hundreds of roses to deliver, and this year, the tradition lives on. The men get nothing out of this, except the pure joy of watching women feel special and loved by their friends. The men told KHQ that some women break down and cry when they get a rose, whether they've recently lost a loved one, or have just never gotten a rose on Valentine's Day before.
