Admission to Mobius Children's Museum & Science Center for kids and their parents will be free on Friday afternoon from 3-5 p.m., courtesy of Spokane Rotary Club 21.
The Civic Affairs Committee worked with Mobius CEO Karen Hudson earlier in the year to provide 200 passes to low-income area grade school kids and non-profiit organizations to explore both Mobius locations.
"Providing free passes to the community allows more families the ability to learn and play together at one of our Mobius locations. With generous support from Rotary Spokane #21 we can continue to spark curiosity throughout our region" said Hudson.
A $2,500 donation from the Civic Affairs Committee of Rotary Spokane made the event and free passes a possibility. Stevens, Grant and Sheridan Elementary Schools were included. Recipient charities included Embrace Washington, Excelsior and Morning Star Boys Ranch.
According to Rotary Spokane, this will be the first time most of the children experience the hands-on children's museum and STEM-based science center.
"The purpose of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and to provide service above self to make our community and world a better place," a release reads.
Mobius says due to capacity there may be some short waits for attendees.