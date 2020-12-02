SPOKANE, Wash. - With the holiday shopping season now upon us, local shops are teaming up to support dozens of small artists and crafters in the community.
Down at Riverpark Square they're trying out a new concept: One shop, rotating product.
It's called “Shop safe, Shop small, Shop local,” and it's the brainchild of Jordan Mitch a.k.a the “The Chaos Coordinator.”
In between the Apple store and Urban Outfitters, the former suit shop is taking on new life, giving a home to small vendors.
With craft fairs canceled this year, the crew at Shop safe, Shop small, Shop local is setting up and allowing vendors of all trades to show up.
Mitch, who is running this new concept, said it's slowly starting to take off.
“Let’s move into a retail shop and do it in a safe way and offer a rotation,” Mitch said in reference to the vendors. “It’s a very diverse group of small businesses that definitely need local support right now.”
Shop safe, Shop small, Shop local can only have a maximum of 50 people in at a time, but their vendors will rotate out and be different everyday.
This store's concept is similar to another store in the mall called “From Here,” which is giving a home to local jewelry makers and painters.
The push is to support local, and both shops are providing avenues for vendors and merchants who lost their vending seasons due to COVID-19's impact.
Shop safe, Shop small, Shop local opens its doors to the public this week.
