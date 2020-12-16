Our next system rolls in this evening bringing a round of rain and or a mix to the valley floors and snow for the mountains. 8-12 inches of snow is expected in the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle, with a number of advisories in place through Friday.
After a brief break Friday, another series of storms moves in for the weekend. With daytime highs in the mid to upper 40's valleys will see an all rain event, with that snow continuing to pile up in the mountains. Great news for skiers and boarders, not so great news if you are traveling.
