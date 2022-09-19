LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow.
US-395 will be closed at the intersection, with detours at Maple Street, Garden Spot Road and Williams Valley Road.
The intersection will be restricted for 15 days. You can find more information about the detours here.
The roundabout is part of a broader project that began in August that also includes paving more than 12 miles of roadway on US-395 between Loon Lake and Hafer Road. The paving portion of the project is expected to last until some time in October.
That stretch of US-395 was last paved in 2009, and was showing significant wear as it is an international shipping route. According to WSDOT, the project is anticipated to cost $12 million.