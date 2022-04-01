Have you been tricked today? Lied to? Duped? Well, it's all part of the fun on April 1. April Fools' is the day that friends, families and companies alike bring out their finest jokes and try to prank unsuspecting you.
We've searched the internet to bring you some of our favorite April Fools' shenanigans so far.
7-Eleven Tiny Gulp
Coming in at a whopping 0.7 ounces, 7-11's new tiny gulp is sure to satisfy your thirst as the weather heats up. If you're an ant, that is.
Meet Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it’s the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Visit any 7-ELEVEn to meet the newest member of the Gulp Family today. pic.twitter.com/sVsVw0gi9O— 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) April 1, 2022
Twitter Edit Button
This one's for all the tweet deleters out there! Twitter is finally giving the people what they want with the ability to edit your tweets.
we are working on an edit button— Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022
Is it cake?
In a nod to Netflix's new show "Is It Cake?," where contestants have to decide if certain objects are real or a baked look alike, WA Department of Natural Resources seem to have made quite the discovery.
A shocking new report from DNR geologists reveals that Mount Rainier is cake. pic.twitter.com/n8wuhNGngK— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) April 1, 2022
Not so sweet...
McDonalds Australia may have taken things a little too far this year with their Sweet N' Sour Sundae.
“It’s the treat your taste buds never knew they needed, until now,” the post read. “Available until yesterday,” they wrote on Instagram.
Smells fresh
Spring is around the corner, and it's time to up your perfume game with this fresh new scent. Who doesn't like the smell of doughnuts, right?