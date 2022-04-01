april fools

Have you been tricked today? Lied to? Duped? Well, it's all part of the fun on April 1. April Fools' is the day that friends, families and companies alike bring out their finest jokes and try to prank unsuspecting you.

We've searched the internet to bring you some of our favorite April Fools' shenanigans so far.

7-Eleven Tiny Gulp

Coming in at a whopping 0.7 ounces, 7-11's new tiny gulp is sure to satisfy your thirst as the weather heats up. If you're an ant, that is. 

Twitter Edit Button

This one's for all the tweet deleters out there! Twitter is finally giving the people what they want with the ability to edit your tweets.

Is it cake?

In a nod to Netflix's new show "Is It Cake?," where contestants have to decide if certain objects are real or a baked look alike, WA Department of Natural Resources seem to have made quite the discovery. 

Not so sweet...

McDonalds Australia may have taken things a little too far this year with their Sweet N' Sour Sundae. 

“It’s the treat your taste buds never knew they needed, until now,” the post read. “Available until yesterday,” they wrote on Instagram. 

View this profile on Instagram

McDonald's Australia (@mcdonaldsau) • Instagram photos and videos

Smells fresh

Spring is around the corner, and it's time to up your perfume game with this fresh new scent. Who doesn't like the smell of doughnuts, right?

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!