LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Roy Horn, half of the famed Las Vegas magic and entertainment duo "Siegfried & Roy," has died due to coronavirus-related compilations, according to a statement by partner Siegfried Fischbacher.
Horn tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month and was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital.
"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
The duo preformed in Law Vegas for decades, and their work with big cats became a staple of entertainment on the Strip. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck during a show and dragged him off stage.
The attack crashed Horn's windpipe and left the then-60-year-old partially paralyzed, ending the long-running "Siegfried & Roy" production.
Horn and Siegfried met more than 60 years ago when they worked on a cruise ship, Horn as a steward and Siegfried as a magician.
Horn was born in wartime Germany and was 75-years-old, according to an NBC News report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.