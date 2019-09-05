Royal Caribbean to donate more than $1 million in relief supplies to Bahamas

Royal Caribbean is mobilizing its fleet to help those in need in the Bahamas.
According to the Royal Caribbean Twitter, they have already committed more than $1 million to help recovery efforts in the Bahamas.
The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades. Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild. To join the cause, please visit: https://t.co/ysuDfFL4oD pic.twitter.com/aJ5qL7Nb8g— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 3, 2019
We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019
Royal Caribbean will deliver more than 43,000 bottles of water and 10,000 meals with generators and other supplies.