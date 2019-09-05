Royal Caribbean to donate more than $1 million in relief supplies to Bahamas

Royal Caribbean is mobilizing its fleet to help those in need in the Bahamas. 

According to the Royal Caribbean Twitter, they have already committed more than $1 million to help recovery efforts in the Bahamas. 

"The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades," Royal Caribbean wrote in a tweet. "Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild."

Royal Caribbean will deliver more than 43,000 bottles of water and 10,000 meals with generators and other supplies. 

