Randy Weaver

Randy Weaver, the man involved in the Ruby Ridge Standoff, has died at the age of 74. 

According to a post by his daughter, Sarah, he passed away Wednesday 

A cause of death for Weaver has not been released.

Weaver's wife Vicki and 14-year-old son Samuel were killed by an FBI sniper during a standoff in the mountains of Idaho in 1992.

Weaver and his three daughters surrendered almost two weeks later. 

Weaver faced charges but was acquitted  except for the original bail condition violation, and served 16 months in jail. 

The Weaver family settled a $3.1 million lawsuit with the Justice Department.

