In a tweet sent Monday morning, Rui Hachimura said he's planning on declaring for the NBA draft.
"The last three years at Gonzaga have been a dream come true, and now I’d like to pursue my next dream of playing in the NBA,” Hachimura said. "This was a significant decision for my family and myself. I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and all of my teammates who went to battle with me and are my brothers for life. My three years as a Zag were very special and something I will never forget. I want to thank Zag nation and Spokane, Washington, for all of the love and support, and to the people of Japan who have been there cheering me on the whole way. Forever a Zag."
Thank you @rui_8mura ❤️— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 15, 2019
Hachimura was named the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award winner recently. He was the 2019 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and the USBWA District IX Player of the Year. He was named first team All-American by the NABC and the USBWA, and Wooden All-American. He averaged 19.7 points per game this season, shooting 59.1 percent from the field. The junior added 6.5 rebounds per game and finished with 27 blocks this season. He made 63.5 percent of his shots from the field in conference play, which ranked fourth in the league.
The NBA draft will be held June 20th.