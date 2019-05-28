Homeowners who want to fly American flags need to be aware of display rules.
The federal flag code says American flags can be displayed outside from sunrise to sunset, and all flags left outside after dark must be properly lit. The code says American flags can’t be left outside in bad weather unless they are all-weather flags.
The code says U.S. flags must never touch the ground, and those that do must be cleaned and repaired before they can be displayed again. Experts also say American flags should not be used as tablecloths or blankets.
More information about displaying American flags is available here.