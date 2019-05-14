On the verge of closing its business for good, Runners Soul gave back to a local nonprofit in a big way.
Teen & Kid Closet said the running shoe store donated hundreds of pairs of shoes to the nonprofit.
"So sorry that Runners Soul is going out of business but so blessed that Curt and crew wanted our kids to benefit," Teen & Kid Closet said in a Facebook post.
The post included dozens of stacks of boxes of running shoes from various popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, Saucony, New Balance and Mizuno.
Teen & Kid Closet lives by the mission statement: "Every child is important and should feel that way." The store caters to children and youth in need all over Eastern Washington and North Idaho, providing them with fashionable, good quality clothing and accessories for free.
After two decades in business, Runners Soul recently announced the closing of its stores prior to the 43rd annual Bloomsday run. Owner Curt Kinghorn told KHQ construction had a big effect on foot traffic going into the business on Wall St.
The downtown location closed on May 4, the day before Bloomsday, while the north Spokane location on Division St. was expected to close around a week afterwards.