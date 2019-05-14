Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD RAIN FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH, LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ADAMS, ASOTIN, GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN. * FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW STORMS MAY BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. WIDESPREAD RAIN ON FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT IS EXPECTED. WIDESPREAD RAIN AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE FORECAST WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&