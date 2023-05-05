SPOKANE, Wash. - In just a couple of days, Nikki Blockhan will be crossing the Monroe Street Bridge and reaching the Bloomsday finish line, but the road to getting here wasn't easy.
Blockchain describes her childhood as difficult, but through counseling; she was able to conquer some of her traumas. However, after her daughter was diagnosed with several chronic illnesses, Blockhan says her battle with anxiety and depression was exacerbated.
"I was so focused, on taking care of my daughter and taking care of my family that I completely stopped taking care of myself. I became very unhealthy not just mentally but physically as well," said Blockhan.
After being told as a young girl by a teacher she wasn't a runner, Blockhan carried this idea with her for almost three decades. But recently, after working with a counselor, she wanted to work on challenging some of these internal narratives and rewrite her story.
Blochkan said this started with something tangible, like running.
"I started just doing a little bit of running, and then in January, as soon as I could sign up for Bloomsday, I did. I had that accountability. It was one of those things I did to basically try and prove myself wrong," said Blochkan.
According to the CDC, running has many benefits for your mental health.
Researchers at UCLA Health say the average person has 3.4 poor mental health days per month. But among those who exercise and run, poor mental health drops by nearly half. Blockhan says that has definitely been the case for her.
"It didn't completely take the fog away, but it did make me feel a sense of accomplishment, and I would say throughout this journey, I really feel like it has helped my depression and anxiety not feel so heavy."
Blockhan wants others in a similar position to where she was a few months ago to know that they can also do hard things.