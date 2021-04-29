The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the runners of the Lilac City have emerged from their winter hibernation caves to take to the streets again in preparation for Bloomsday.
Spokane's annual race is slated for its normal time slot this year after pivoting to fall last year during the pandemic, but for the second year in a row, the race is virtual.
During a normal year, for Bloomsday's Medical Director, a guy familiar to Spokane in Dr. Bob Lutz who has held the position since 2006, race week is a busy week, but
"The last week before Bloomsday is usually really packed with organizing a medical team, coordination with hospitals and coordinating with EMS," Dr. Lutz said before speaking about his 2020 and 2021 Bloomsday work. "I will put an asterisk next to my 2020 and 2021 Medical Director role because, again, I haven't really been involved unfortunately."
For a virtual event and people running their own race, there are no hydration stations and no medical tents. However, that doesn't mean the safety of runners either taking to the traditional course or making their own 7.46 mile Bloomsday course isn't top of mind for Bloomsday's top medical guy.
So I wanted to get Dr. Lutz involved and asked him what recommendations he had for runners of this year's race.
"Stay hydrated. Take water with you. Whatever your beverage of choice is for running," Dr. Lutz said. "Make sure they're adequately hydrated beforehand and make sure they are carrying water with them."
Dr. Lutz also recommended bringing along your cellphone. Not necessarily to jam out to your favorite tunes, but rather in case you have a medical emergency.
"Take your cell phone. If you start feeling unwell, unsteady, unsure of yourself, call 911," Dr. Lutz said. "If you're running any place, it's always good to let someone know where you are going and/or where you could be. That's just good practice when you're out doing things on your own."
If you're like me, perhaps you've been slacking on your training this winter, so Dr. Lutz also recommends taking it easy.
"Listen to your body is always my first, second and third recommendation."
As we gear up for the starting line, Dr. Lutz's final recommendation is pretty simple.
"Enjoy yourself. Stay hydrated and have a good run."