WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area.
The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected to be on-scene for several more hours. It is unknown when gas will be restored to residents in the area.
Barricades have been set up at Isaacs & Touchet and Rose and Main. All impacted residents have been evacuated by the WWFD.