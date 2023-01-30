Gas leak: avoid the area
Walla Walla County Emergency Management

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) and Cascade Natural Gas (CNG) crews are currently on the scene of a ruptured gas line near Touchet and Rose that have forced evacuations in the area.

The WWFD is asking everyone to avoid the area. Crews are expected to be on-scene for several more hours. It is unknown when gas will be restored to residents in the area.

Barricades have been set up at Isaacs & Touchet and Rose and Main. All impacted residents have been evacuated by the WWFD.

