Troy, Idaho

TROY, Idaho - The rural community of Troy, Idaho will be the state's Capital for a day. 

The City of Troy said it is becoming the Capital on Thursday through a program where Governor Brad Little visits rural towns. 

Troy has a population of about 1,000 people. 

The event will be held at the Troy Lions Club with breakfast and lunch provided. 

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
  • Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
  • Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
  • Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
  • Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould
  • Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation

The town is located in Latah County east of Moscow. 