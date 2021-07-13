TROY, Idaho - The rural community of Troy, Idaho will be the state's Capital for a day.
The City of Troy said it is becoming the Capital on Thursday through a program where Governor Brad Little visits rural towns.
Troy has a population of about 1,000 people.
The event will be held at the Troy Lions Club with breakfast and lunch provided.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra
- Treasurer Julie Ellsworth
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation
The town is located in Latah County east of Moscow.