Neil Peart, the drummer and primary lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush has died, according to a family spokesman.
NBC News reports, Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California at the age of 67.
He died following a quiet three-year battle with brain cancer, according to his spokesman.
Peart joined Rush in 1974 and helped catapult the group to fame. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, when he was in his late 30s.
He announced his retirement from professional music in late 2015, after the conclusion of the R40 Live Tour.
Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart.
