Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh shocked fans on Monday, February 3, by announcing he's been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer."
Fox news reports the 69-year-old conservative talk pioneer closed the day's broadcast with the news, saying he'll be leaving for treatment, but hopes to return soon.
"This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I've known this moment was coming," Limbaugh is quoted as saying. "I'm sure that you all know by now that I really don't like talking about myself and I don't like making things about me..."
Limbaugh also told his audience that his job has given him the "greatest satisfaction and happiness" of his life.
He said he'll be off the air certain days as he receives treatment and that the diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions. He first realized something wasn't right on January 12 when he experienced shortness of breath.
