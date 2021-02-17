Rush Limbaugh dies at 70 years old Feb 17, 2021 Feb 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rush Limbaugh, the well-known conservative talk show host, has died at 70 years old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Weather Currently in Spokane 30°F Fair 30°F / 25°F 11 AM 31°F 12 PM 32°F 1 PM 33°F 2 PM 34°F 3 PM 35°F Most Popular Articles Videos Commented ArticlesGov. Inslee threatens to withhold COVID vaccines from Whitman CountyMissing 13-year-old girl in Spokane found safeEast Region of Washington moving to Phase 2 in Roadmap to Recovery plan, here is what will be differentAsked and Answered: How long does immunity last after getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine?Amazon to make hydrogen fuel cells in Spokane ValleySuspect carjacks 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after being released from Spokane jailLori Isenberg pleaded guilty to killing husband, sentencing set for later this yearEXCLUSIVE: Woman accused of stealing truck, crashing into a gas pump, attempting to light it on fire and then attempting to steal a police cruiserWashington State Patrol asking for help identifying person involved in Governor's Mansion breachMother of missing 13-year-old girl: "I would do anything just to know you're safe" Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.