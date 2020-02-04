Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom during State of the Union Address

During the State of the Union Address, President Donald Trump recognized conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The honor comes just days after Limbaugh announced his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
As the President shared the news, Limbaugh appeared surprised and smiled while the crowd applauded.
First Lady Melania, who sat next to Limbaugh, presented him with the honor, placing it around his neck.
President Trump thanked him for his "Decades of tireless devotion to our country."
