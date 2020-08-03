SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is adopting the "Russell Rule," the first conference-wide diversity hiring commitment in NCAA Division I.
The “Russell Rule” requires each member institution - including Gonzaga - to include a member of a traditionally underrepresented community in the pool of final candidates for every athletic director, senior administrator, head coach and full-time assistant coach position in the athletic department.
The rule is named in honor of WCC and NBA legend Bill Russell.
“It is my hope the West Coast Conference initiative will encourage other leagues and schools to make similar commitments,” Russell stated. “We need to be intentional if we’re going to make real change for people of color in leadership positions in college athletics. I’m proud to assist the WCC and Commissioner Nevarez by endorsing this most important initiative.”
The WCC partnered with human rights activist Dr. Richard Lapchick to develop an annual race and gender report card on the demographics at each WCC institution and the conference office.
Gloria Nevarez is the first Latinx Division I Commissioner and says the conference continues to be a trailblazer for change.
“The Russell Rule is the result of the groundbreaking work of the WCC Presidents’ Council and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee,” Nevarez said. “Bill Russell is the greatest basketball player and social justice advocate the nation has seen. He is a champion for change. It is our belief the WCC ‘Russell Rule’ will live up to his legacy. Our goal is that the diversity of our student-athletes is reflected in those that lead and mentor them and provides a holistic and inclusive education during their time at WCC institutions.
“We look forward to working with the WCC to enhance transparency to their diversity and inclusion efforts and to assist them as they become a role model for institutions and conferences everywhere,” Dr. Lapchick commented. “I am very appreciative of the leadership of Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, who got the approval of the Conference presidents to undertake the first conference-wide Racial and Gender Report Card.”
The WCC has made several efforts directed towards providing an inclusive environment and developing initiatives that combat racism and social injustice through its "We Are Committed to Change" platform.
Similarly, the National Football League established the "Rooney Rule" back in 2003, requiring teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs.
