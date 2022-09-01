DENVER, Colo. - Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reached a deal for a 5-year extension with the Denver Broncos worth $245 million dollars, according to ESPN.
The extension brings his contract to 7 years and $296 million. According to ESPN, the deal is the third largest contract in NFL history regarding guaranteed money.
Wilson has played his entire career with the Seahawks. His contract was acquired during this offseason in a trade that sent five draft picks, including two first-round and two second-round selections, and three players to the Seahawks.