Russell Wilson confirms contract deal with Seahawks through 2023

Many Seahawks fans are now soaring.
The Seattle Seahawks will have #3 under center for a few more years, after the two sides reached an agreement to extend Russell Wilson's contract. It all happened just as midnight, and his looming deadline, approached.
Wilson sent out a tweet just after midnight Tuesday, announcing that a deal had been reached. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $140 million in new money, wiht a $65 million signing bonus. That will keep him in Seattle through 2023.
SEATTLE. Let’s get it. @Seahawks #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/xeWnEnUzmR— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 16, 2019
The contract makes Wilson the highest paid player in the NFL, surpassing Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.