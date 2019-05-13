Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, fresh off a new record-setting deal, found a great way to put some of that money to use on a special day.
Wilson surprised his mom, Tammy, with a house on Mother's Day.
In an Instagram post, Russell casually hands Tammy keys to the home telling her it's her new house, prompting a great emotional response from Tammy.
“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do,” he captioned the post. “This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡” Russell wrote in the post.
Tammy initially stares at Russell, accompanied by his wife Ciara and daughter, in disbelief after he tells her the surprise. She later screams with delight before being embraced by Russell and the rest of the family and ultimately turns the key to her new home.
A special gift for a special lady indeed. Tammy recently helped surprise a local boy with a gift from Russell after a Spokane Police officer helped Tammy make her flight.
Wilson signed a new deal that will keep him in Seattle through 2023. He became the highest-paid NFL player with $140 million in new money and a $65 million signing bonus.
Go Hawks!