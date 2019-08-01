The ex-boyfriend of a murdered Russian Instagram influencer is arrested and confesses in police video after she was found stuffed in a suitcase in her apartment.
According to Fox News, 24-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova’s body was discovered Friday after several family members contacted her landlord after not hearing from her for several days.
Бывает такое состояние, когда не хочется ни длинных постов , ни философских рассуждений. Просто пишешь «Охуенно» и бежишь жить дальше 🙌🏼 #santorini#santorinigreece#travellife#beautifulgirls #travellifestyle#travelaroundtheworld#travelworld#travelblog#travelgram#travellifestyle#andronisboutiquehotel#andronisexclusive#magicsantorini#Kati_travels
In a video released by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Karaglanova’s ex-boyfriend Maxim Gareyev confessed to stabbing her at least five times.
The murder reportedly happened on June 22 and Karaglanova was found four days later when the landlord entered the apartment to find a suitcase with her legs sticking out.
In a court appearance on Thursday, Gareyev apologized to Karaglanova’s parents saying he is ashamed of himself.