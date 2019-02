A dog in need of a hand gets help from a traffic police officer to make it across a busy road.

It was caught on a driver's dash camera. The traffic cop walks out into the street in Chelyabinsk, Russia to help the brown dog, who seems to be injured.

The traffic officer said he stepped in to help when he noticed the dog limping on the side of the road. It was waiting patiently for the right moment cross or good Samaritan to help him out.

Video credit: Andrey Balambayev