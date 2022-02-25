SPOKANE, Wash. - Ukraine and Russia produce nearly 25% of the world's wheat. With Russia attacking Ukraine, concerns are rising over whether this will drive local wheat prices up through the roof.
Washington growers were hit hard after near-record low production levels in 2021, and now the Russian-Ukraine conflict brings a lot of uncertainty when it comes to prices this year.
“Whatever happens is relative to the ability of Russia and Ukraine to export,” said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission. “If that is restricted or delayed or costs go up because of that, well... That could have ripple effects through the whole world.”
Squires added the key word here is could, because no one really knows what will happen.
“Everybody is uncertain as to how it will shake out,” Squires said. “[We] don't really know.”
Squires said what we do know is that the average price of soft white wheat was previously $6.40 per bushel. Right now, the price has risen to around $11.00 per bushel.
“That increase is not the result right now of the Russia-Ukraine situation,” Squires stated.
“We have had a serious drought, [which] had a negative impact on the crop last year. We had a lot less production, so the price of wheat actually started rising last fall," he explained
For local farmers like Bob Sievers, the what-if’s of the Russia-Ukraine wheat ordeal are just distractions.
“What we keep getting asked is if the Russia invading Ukraine is going to help or hurt us,” Sievers said. “Well, we really don’t know that.”
Sievers added that even in the last two days, prices went up and then back down. He is less focused on the fluctuating prices and more focused on what is happening right now, in our own backyard.
On Monday, we had -20 °F wind chill, and the question on his mind? Is our winter wheat even alive right now? If not, it could be catastrophic.
"I mean, we came off such a terrible crop last year,” Sievers said.
Right now, the main concern is the weather, and as Sievers says, when it comes to farming, you just don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.