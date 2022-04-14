SPOKANE, Wash. - Divine's Towing says they sold RV's to the homeless staying at Camp Hope for a dollar a piece, providing around a dozen with more secure housing. However, the land itself belongs to Washington State Department of Transportation.
In a statement on the new RV's, WSDOT said:
Regarding the encampment near I-90 on WSDOT property. It has always been our desire and goal, related to homeless camps, to have them removed in a timely and humane way from WSDOT right of way. We (WSDOT) are not an organization that deals with social services, nor do we have law enforcement resources.
We are aware that several RV’s have been illegally placed on and around WSDOT property. This is an illegal action, and we are looking at ways to have them removed with cooperation from our local law enforcement partners.
We were encouraged by the news that was released yesterday by the City of Spokane that they have found a potential location to house those at the encampment. With the near opening of a potential shelter, we are looking are beginning to explore options to have the encampment disbanded, removed, and have the property cleaned up.
We are sensitive to both the neighbors and those in the camp and hope that through our collaboration with all parties, that we can come to a positive outcome for all.