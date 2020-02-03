After an eight-year hiatus in the United States, Dunkaroos will be reappearing on store shelves this summer, according to a blog post from General Mills.
Business Insider reports the version of the popular '90s snack that will be relaunched is the classic vanilla cookie with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles and it'll be coming to select nationwide retailers in summer 2020.
The popular snack was first introduced back in 1992 and was discontinued in the US in 2012.
Fans and '90s kids alike have petitioned General Mills for years to relaunch the snack. The brand quietly teased its return via some cryptic posts on Instagram and Twitter.
