SPOKANE, Wash. - A young girl who was walking home from school Monday reportedly passed a man in a car who was touching himself inappropriately.

According to Police, the girl was on 33rd and Tokea after leaving Sacajawea Middle School on Monday, February 17, when she passed a dark blue possibly Honda model car.

Police said that the only current description they have is that he is a white male.

Police are advising parents to talk to their children about knowing to run away and call 911 if someone is acting inappropriate or trying to lure them.

