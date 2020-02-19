SPOKANE, Wash. - A young girl who was walking home from school Monday reportedly passed a man in a car who was touching himself inappropriately.
According to Police, the girl was on 33rd and Tokea after leaving Sacajawea Middle School on Monday, February 17, when she passed a dark blue possibly Honda model car.
Police said that the only current description they have is that he is a white male.
Police are advising parents to talk to their children about knowing to run away and call 911 if someone is acting inappropriate or trying to lure them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.