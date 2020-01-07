SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Neighbors near a Sacramento McDonald's are getting fed up with the restaurant playing bagpipe music in order to deter homeless people, according to reports.
According to CBS13, the restaurant has been blaring bagpipe music 24 hours a day, and some nearby residents ultimately complained.
“The first couple of days they had it on 24/7,” Arnold Phillips, who lives across the street, told CBS13. “If we wouldn’t have said anything or reported it to the police, they would have had that thing on still.”
Phillips added that the music would actually penetrate through his walls.
Some patrons were also turned off and annoyed by the incessant noise.
Managers reportedly said the idea was originally intended to keep away loiterers and homeless people. Management has since said they took neighbors' complaints to corporate management, KOVR reported.
This method of playing "annoying" music is not a new one in attempting to deter the homeless away. A Florida city park played a continuous loop of "Baby Shark," to drive homeless away, for example.
