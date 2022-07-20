SPOKANE, Wash. - One by one, Thor, Superman, Spiderman and Batman repelled down the side of Sacred Hearts Children's Hospital.
Superhero's waving at the real heroes right inside.
"Mam, imagine avengers flying across the window right now," Gunner Mahaney said.
Gunner and his mom Natashia sit in the oncology wing of Sacred Hearts Children's Hospital, as he receives life-saving treatment for a disease he's only known about for less than a year.
"Since March 10th we've been in and out of the hospital and when we're not at the hospital, we're at the Ronald McDonald House," Natashia said.
A roller coaster of emotions, where the bad days seem to become more and more frequent.
But Wednesday was not one of those days.
"What superhero do you think it will be," she said.
"Spiderman and the Avengers," Gunner said.
Eight years ago, Sacred Heart teamed with West Coast Window Washing to create "Superhero Day." A day these kids can watch their favorite heroes repel down the side of the hospital, right outside their window.
The utter joy... Unmistakable.
"It was good," Natashia said.
"Don't cry, mom," Gunner said.
"To be able to get these kids some of whom are really not doing well - to be able to come in and get a smile, to get a wave to give them some joy for the day. That's all we hope for," Eric Katze, the President of West Coast Window Cleaning said.
Down the hall, Riley Albertson, who's finishing his last treatment, knows how important these days can be.
"The kids when they're in here and nothing happens, you're just in bed all day, you're just watching tv, it's pretty boring. But when superheroes come it gives you something to do and to smile about. Have fun," Riley said.
Lifting the spirits of every child, every family member, every doctor, and nurse in that unit.
"It makes my heart really happy. As a pediatric nurse, these kids go through a lot more than most adults ever will in their lifetime," Katie Lowderback, a nurse manager for Sacred Heart's Children Hospital said. "Even when they are in pain, they find a way to find joy so having days like superhero day makes that even better."
What is a superhero? They're supposed to represent hope, opportunity, and strength for everybody.
As Gunner watches his heroes fly around outside... they are looking in at a different kind of strength and heroism... at the eyes of a 7-year-old boy.
"Bye," Gunner said waving the heroes goodbye.
According to Colleen Fox, the Chief Philanthropy Officer for Providence Inland NW Foundation, they have already raised $46,000.
Funding everything from technical equipment to $100 gas cards so that patients can get to and from their appointment.
If you would like to donate...click here.