UPDATE: Hospital officials say the lockdown has been lifted.

The hospital was temporarily on lockdown Tuesday night after a credible bomb threat. A spokesperson said the lockdown took a matter of minutes and no healthcare was interrupted. 

Nothing suspicious was found.

SPOKANE - Spokane Police say they received a credible bomb threat against Sacred Heart Hospital Tuesday night. 

Hospital Security locked down the hospital and are searching the premises floor by floor.

No one has been evacuated. 

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available. 

