Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AS A SLOW MOVING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM LINGERS OVER THE REGION. HEAVY SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&