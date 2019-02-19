UPDATE: Hospital officials say the lockdown has been lifted.
The hospital was temporarily on lockdown Tuesday night after a credible bomb threat. A spokesperson said the lockdown took a matter of minutes and no healthcare was interrupted.
Nothing suspicious was found.
SPOKANE - Spokane Police say they received a credible bomb threat against Sacred Heart Hospital Tuesday night.
Hospital Security locked down the hospital and are searching the premises floor by floor.
No one has been evacuated.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.