Update Wednesday, October 30:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sacred Heart Medical Center has issued a statement after a Tuesday meeting with the Washington State Nurses Association ended without a contract agreement.
The statement reads as follows:
"On Oct. 29, Sacred Heart Medical Center and WSNA met for our fifteenth bargaining session. The hospital bargaining team presented a strong package proposal including market-leading wages plus a contract ratification bonus, updates to the sick time plan and 5-7 weeks per year of Paid Time Off. We have requested additional bargaining dates from WSNA, and look forward to coming to an agreement with our nurses so we can continue our Mission to serve our community together."
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mediation session between the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) and Providence Sacred Heart wrapped up Tuesday without an agreement.
According to a release from WSNA, Sacred Heart nurses will continue with strike preparations and are prepared to do so if a new contract can't be agreed upon.
Nurses rejected Providence's proposals that made cuts to earned benefits and lobbied for safe staffing and working conditions to help give patients the best access to care.
Strike authorization voting will continue on Wednesday, October 30 at Kadlec Medical Center.
