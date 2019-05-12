SPOKANE, Wash. - Becoming a first-time mom on Mother's Day is giving a Sacred Heart nurse a whole new meaning to the holiday.
Melina Mazzaferro and her husband, Adam, welcomed their first child, Luca into the world on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
For Melina, things started off like any other day at work... until it wasn't.
"The day before, actually, I was working a shift and I started to have really bad contractions," she said "Almost having a baby on the floor it felt like."
With the tables turned and her husband by her side, Luca arrived.
Becoming a mom is incredible enough, but becoming one on Mother's Day had Adam and Melina thinking of their own moms who prepared them for their new journey as parents.
"I want to be like my mom. My mom, she was just so patient and kind no matter what we would do, even if it was disappointing, I always felt like we could approach her and I want to be able to have that kind of relationship with him" Melina said. "I want him to be able to come to me when he's concerned about something and he's excited about something."