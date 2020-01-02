SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has received information that Providence nurses and healthcare workers are finalizing their preparations to strike.
An anonymous nurse sent KHQ a voicemail from Providence Caregivers on Thursday, January 2. The voicemail states, "Please be aware that Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital and Holy Family Hospital have received notification of a strike by Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) and United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) to start on date time." Another message immediately followed saying the call was sent in error and "we are continuing to bargain in good faith."
Other nurses, who also asked to remain anonymous, sent KHQ text messages from WSNA union representatives stating that a ten day notice to strike would be sent to Providence on Friday, January 3. The text messages list the intended strike date as Tuesday, January 14.
WSNA told KHQ they can't confirm strike dates until an official ten day notice has been sent. Providence Sacred Heart directed our reporter to their website, which says "negotiations continue in good faith" and "we look forward to coming to an agreement with our nurses so we can continue our mission to serve our community together."
Nurses we spoke with say the union scheduled a tele-town hall Thursday night at 7:00 pm. Meantime, a formal negotiation session is scheduled for Monday, January 6.
